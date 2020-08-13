Water-logging after heavy showers in Delhi, but rain deficiency down

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, bringing down the capital's rain deficiency for the monsoon season to the lowest in 10 years. The downpour, which was reportedly the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon, resulted in water-logging at several places. Traffic too was disrupted and commuters struggled.

"Due to heavy rains, a drain has been damaged near Khaira village T-point on Dhansa road where underground metro work is going on. Traffic movement has been closed on 200 meters stretch of that portion of Dhansa road," the Delhi Traffic police said.

Diversion of heavy traffic including buses and goods vehicles was done from Rawta village mod on main Dhansa road. The diverted traffic has to take the Rawta mod - Ujjawa village - Gumenhera village -Khaira village road to reach the Najafagarh phirni road.

Due to continuous rains, water-logging was also reported at Chhatta Rail, Kela Ghat, IP flyover, Minto Road, Bakoli Khampur, Mundka Nangloi, Mayapuri flyover, Raja Garden flyover, roundabout at Mandi House and Guru Nanak Chowk.

Traffic was also affected after a tree fell on the road in front of the Delhi High Court complex. Commuters had to wait near Pul Prahladpur underpass as water-logging made it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to cross the stretch.

Earlier in July, three people including a child died in rain-related casualties in the capital. Several portions of roads including Bhairon Road and Ashoka road also caved in due to the rain last month.

