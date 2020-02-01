Water Pipeline damage: Residents' water woes may go on for 3 more days

After having faced water woes on Thursday, lakhs of residents from Jogeshwari to Bandra, and even in Ghatkopar and Kurla woke up this morning hoping to find water in their taps. However, they were left disappointed on finding that the supply wasn't restored as promised by the civic body. And, if some of the BMC officers' calculations turn out to be correct, people will have to struggle for another two to three days."

On Thursday, people living in Jogeshwari-Santacruz stretch did not get water as the main inlet from Tansa to Veravali reservoir was severely damaged during Metro work at Jogeshwari on Wednesday. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of giving them a faulty utility map of the area that led to the accident. Following the goof-up, BMC had assured that the supply will be restored by Friday morning.

However, Raji Chacko, a resident of Four Bungalows, said they didn't get the water. "There's no water supply since Thursday and no water tanker was available for a long time today. The society managed to get one tanker by evening but that was hardly enough for 150 homes," Chacko said. She added that neither did the BMC inform them about the delay nor did they arrange for a tanker.

Many in the area decided to eat out to save the remaining water at home. Manisha Rane, who runs 'Mumbai Fast Food' at Sher-e-Punjab Colony in Andheri East, told mid-day that her restaurant also ran out of water on Friday and she couldn't get a tanker. She said that a tanker usually costs R1,200 but now the charges had increased.

Rajul Patel, corporator from Jogeshwari West, lashed out at the BMC's water department. "The water department officers didn't bother to give proper information. There was water supply in some parts like Yari Road and Adarsh Nagar, but Behram Baug, Lokhandwala, Millat Nagar area didn't get a single drop. BMC K West ward, too, didn't arrange for water tankers. How will residents in slums deal with the situation on Day 3?" she asked.

Though the water department's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit expressed hope that the repair work will be over by early Saturday morning, other civic officers were not so sure.

"The repair work is going on and it might be completed by night or early Saturday. After that, the water supply to Veravali reservoir will start. But the water supply to other parts of the city will be restored only after noon," Dixit said.

Sanjay Arte, deputy hydraulic engineer (western suburbs), told mid-day on Friday night, "Due to some unavoidable circumstances the work may extend to the next 24 hours. Potable water may be provided free of cost from tanker filling points at Bhabha hospital at Bandra West, Gaodevi Tunnel at Vakola, Santacruz East and at Liberty Garden at Malad West if they procure the tanker by themselves."

"To repair the valve, there is need to dig about 36 feet deep and digging could happen only up to 20 feet by Friday. The repair work might take two to three more days. But in the meantime, engineers are trying to restore water supply by alternative source," said an officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates