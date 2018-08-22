Water stock in dams rises to 60 per cent of total capacity in Maharashtra

national

There are 3,264 dams in Maharashtra with a total storage capacity of 1,720.09 TMC (thousand million cubic feet)

Representational Image

With the monsoon getting more active in the last seven days, the water stock in dams in Maharashtra has increased to around 60 per cent of the total storage capacity. There are 3,264 dams in Maharashtra with a total storage capacity of 1,720.09 TMC (thousand million cubic feet).

With heavy rains in the last one week, the stock is at 1,119.13 TMC as of August 21, against 1,037.88 TMC on August 13, said the Water Resources Department. The water stock in dams was 53.39 per cent of the total capacity as of August 13, and it increased to 59.17 per cent by August 21, it said in a report.

There was a dry spell in the first two weeks of August, but many parts of the state have reported incessant rains in the last seven days, it said. Most of the rainfall has taken place over Marathwada, North Maharashtra, South Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Mumbai and Madhya (Central) Maharashtra regions received comparatively less rainfall during this period, the report said.

The dams in the Amravati division were filled up to 37.79 per cent as of August 13. The stock has now improved to 50.82 per cent, the report said. The water stock in dams in Konkan improved from 86.18 per cent on August 13 to 89.80 per cent.

The Nagpur division also showed improvement, from 30.76 per cent water stock as of August 13 to 36.77 per cent.

In Nashik division, water stock in dams increased from 59.38 per cent to 66.05 per cent in the last one week. In Pune division, the water stock in dams increased from 82.09 per cent to 89.90 per cent.

In Marathwada, it increased from 17.48 per cent to 21.78 per cent.

