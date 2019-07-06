Water tank claims lives of 5 children in Pakistan

international

The incident took place in Kohat of Pakistan

Representational image

Kohat [Pakistan]: In a shocking incident, five children lost their lives while four others were injured after a newly constructed water tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat fell over them on Saturday.

The wounded were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat, according to Radio Pakistan.

Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

