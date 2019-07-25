Water to be transported from Jodhpur to drought-hit Pali on daily basis via train

national

It is the first train which will head to Pali to transport water

Pic/ANI

A train carrying water will leave from Jodhpur Railway station on Thursday to address severe water shortage in drought-hit Pali in Rajasthan.

"Our initial plan was to send two wagons of 50kg each carrying 10 MLD (million litres per day) water on a daily basis. But we have been provided with 30kg wagon only right now so we will be sending these wagons to the drought-hit area," said Neeraj Kumar, Water Engineer Officer.

"The water will be supplied in two rounds daily. Around 30 lakh litres of water will be transported to Pali on a daily basis."

Rajasthan: A train carrying water to drought-hit Pali district will leave from Jodhpur, today. pic.twitter.com/JKcW0hjQ58 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Dinesh Kumar spoke to ANI Pali District collector and said, "As the dam has dried up in the area, so we are transporting water from here to Pali. We have planned to continue with the water transportation till rains lash the parched region or until we get a sufficient amount of drinking water in the area."

It is the first train which will head to Pali to transport water.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies