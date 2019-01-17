Water worry at Australian Open

tennis

Serbia's Viktor Troicki drinks water during his men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 16, 2019. Pic/AFP

A decision to make imported Ganten mineral water from China the official drink at Melbourne Park has raised eyebrows, with the Australian Beverages Council questioning the decision.

"It's perplexing and incongruous that such an iconic Australian sporting event chooses to source its 'official water' from China, when there is a plethora of great-tasting, high-quality, safe bottled water brands available here," chief executive Geoff Parker told The Australian. "From an environmental perspective, there must be a question mark over the carbon footprint of Chinese water being bottled and packaged in China and imported." Organisers were tight-lipped.

