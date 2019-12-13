Waterlogging slows down traffic after rain batters Delhi

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: Waterlogging at major junctions in the national capital led to traffic congestion during peak hours on Friday after heavy showers pounded the city. The Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters that traffic is heavy from Sikandra Road towards W-point due to waterlogging. Traffic congestion was reported on Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan towards Moti Bagh. Similarly, the police said that traffic was heavy on National Highway-8 (service lane) near IOC petrol pump.

Also, Pul Prahladpur underpass on MB Road has been closed for traffic movement due to waterlogging. The traffic police have requested motorists to take Mathura Road, Maa Anandmayee Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg as alternative routes. Najafgarh Firni Road at Dhansa Stand is also facing heavy traffic. A tree fell down on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in the carriageway from Ber Sarai to Kishangarh. The traffic police have urged people to avoid the stretch.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day on Friday even as light rains lashed the city in the morning following a night of heavy showers that led to a marginal dip in the temperature. At 8:30 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was docking at 418 with PM10 at 408 and PM2.5 at 268.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe or hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for today in the city with maximum and minimum temperature at 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

