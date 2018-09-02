Waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy rains in Delhi

national

Thirty people were rescued after a bus got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar

Delhi came to a virtual standstill after heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital Saturday, leading to excessive waterlogging and traffic snarls. Streets were waterlogged near the Civic Centre at Minto Road and also in the Civil Lines area and the Azad market area where many cars were seen half-submerged in water. Thirty people were rescued after a bus got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar.

Waterlogging was also reported at Nanaksar Gurudwara Wazirabad Road, Sec-12 RK Puram Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Commuters even hade to brave waters while entering Jangpura Metro station as there was excessive waterlogging outside its gate number 3. The situation outside Mundka metro station in outer Delhi was no different. The area near Bhajanpura police station in northeast Delhi was completely waterlogged.

"Waterlogging was reported at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road," a Delhi Traffic Police official said."Roads submerged following the rainfall included those under Modi Mill Flyover, Rao Tula Ram T-Point on the way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Rajghat, Janpath, the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, to Lajpat Nagar market on Ring Road, Inderprastha Marg near the Delhi Police headquarters, Rajendra Prasad Road, GT Karnal Road, Minto Road and others," he added.

The traffic police asked people to avoid Delhi-Noida road towards Ashram where traffic was blocked after a bus broke down. The Rashtrapati Bhavan had to cancel the Change of Guard ceremony due to heavy rains. "The Change of Guard Ceremony on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not be held today (September 1, 2018) due to heavy rain in New Delhi," the President House tweeted. The traffic was also affected at Mathura road, Shershah road, Mathura road to Bhairon road, Purana quila road, Bihari colony, Maharashi Raman marg, Teen Murti lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg near post office due to excessive waterlogging.

"Waterlogging was reported at Lajpat Nagar market, Pant Nagar bus stand and IP Marg near police headquarters. The traffic movement was closed on Bhairon road both ways due to waterlogging," the official said. Traffic was also affected due to the falling of a tree at Dalip Singh cut carriage way near IIT which led to the blockage of half of the road between Hauz Khas and AIIMS for over 40 minutes.

Traffic movement was affected between police headquarters and IP flyover and from Patel Nagar Metro Station towards Moti Nagar due to breakdown of buses. The Safdarjung observatory -- the recording of which is considered official for the city -- recorded 23.2 mm rainfall. The Delhi Traffic Police is posting alerts on its Twitter handle to inform the residents about which routes to avoid.

