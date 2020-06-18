Watto player! Shane Watson's interesting trivia and records you must know

Shane Watson, who celebrated his birthday on June 17, is known as one of the finest all-rounders in the world. Shane Watson turned 39 years on June 17, 2020. Watson has a huge bag of records to his name and it really is worth listing out! We take a look at his long list of records in cricket as well as some lesser-known facts about the former Oz international player.

Watson is the second player after Ricky Ponting to win two back-to-back Allan Border Medals (2010, 2011).

Shane Watson held the number one spot in T20I all-rounder rankings for a record 139 weeks.

Shane Watson is the only cricketer to be named Australian 'Player of the Year' in all three formats.

Shane Watson has the most consecutive fifties, most wickets and most sixes by an Australian cricketer.

Shane Watson is the only player to score a fifty and take three wickets in a T20I on three occasions.

Shane Watson is the only player to score a hundred and take 4 wickets in an innings in all formats of the game.

Shane Watson is the only cricketer to win four consecutive man-of-the-match awards in ICC history.

Shane Watson is the only cricketer to win the man of the tournament in IPL twice.

Shane Watson is only Australian cricketer to play all six World T20s.

Shane Watson has the highest ODI score by an Aussie cricketer.

He was Australia's highest-paid cricketer in 2014. He was also one of the highest-paid non-Indian cricketers.

In 2006 during the Champions Trophy, Watson had chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. Initially, he believed it was a heart attack but was later revealed to be gastritis.

Watson got married to Lee Furlong in 2010 and the couple has a son William and a daughter Matilda.

