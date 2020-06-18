Watto player! Shane Watson's interesting trivia and records you must know
Shane Watson turned 39 years on June 17, 2020. Watson has a huge bag of records to his name and it really is worth listing out! We take a look at his long list of records in cricket as well as some lesser-known facts about the former Oz international player.
- Watson is the second player after Ricky Ponting to win two back-to-back Allan Border Medals (2010, 2011).
- Shane Watson held the number one spot in T20I all-rounder rankings for a record 139 weeks.
- Shane Watson is the only cricketer to be named Australian 'Player of the Year' in all three formats.
- Shane Watson has the most consecutive fifties, most wickets and most sixes by an Australian cricketer.
- Shane Watson is the only player to score a fifty and take three wickets in a T20I on three occasions.
- Shane Watson is the only player to score a hundred and take 4 wickets in an innings in all formats of the game.
- Shane Watson is the only cricketer to win four consecutive man-of-the-match awards in ICC history.
- Shane Watson is the only cricketer to win the man of the tournament in IPL twice.
- Shane Watson is only Australian cricketer to play all six World T20s.
- Shane Watson has the highest ODI score by an Aussie cricketer.
- He was Australia's highest-paid cricketer in 2014. He was also one of the highest-paid non-Indian cricketers.
- In 2006 during the Champions Trophy, Watson had chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. Initially, he believed it was a heart attack but was later revealed to be gastritis.
- Watson got married to Lee Furlong in 2010 and the couple has a son William and a daughter Matilda.
Shane Watson is an IPL veteran, having started off in the inaugural season in 2008 when he signed up for Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 1 crore. He won the IPL Man of the Series award that season and helped his team lift the title.
In the 2014 IPL season, in a fresh round of IPL auctions, Shane Watson was retained by Rajasthan Royals for a massive Rs 12 crore, making him the highest-paid international cricketer then.
After Rajasthan Royals were suspended in 2016, Royal Challengers Bangalore bagged Shane Watson for Rs. 9 crore.
In the 2018 IPL auctions, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings purchased the services of Shane Watson.
Shane Watson has played a total of 134 matches in IPL scoring 3575 runs and taking 92 wickets.
Shane Watson's IPL batting average is 31.08 with a top score of 117*. He has 4 centuries and 19 fifties in IPL.
Shane Watson's bowling average in IPL is 29.15. His best bowling figures are 4/29.
Shane Watson retired from international cricket in 2016 and was the top all-rounder in T20Is then.
Shane Watson has played 59 Tests with 3,731 runs to his name at an average of 35.19. His highest score is 176 and he has 4 hundreds and 24 fifties.
Shane Watson has taken 75 wickets in Test cricket at a bowling average of 33.68. His best bowling figures are 6/33.
Watson played 190 ODIs in his career with 5,757 runs at an average of 40.54. His best score is 185* and he has 9 centuries and 33 fifties.
Shane Watson took a total of 168 wickets in ODI cricket at a bowling average of 31.79. His best bowling figures are 4/36.
Shane Watson is lovingly called Watto by his close friends and teammates.
Watson has also played 137 first-class matches with 9,451 runs at an average of 42.57. He has 20 centuries and 54 fifties with a top score of 203*.
Shane Watson also took 210 wickets in first-class cricket with an average of 29.97. His best bowling figures are an impressive 7/69.
Shane Watson is the last cricketer to retire from Australia's golden era in the 2000s.
