Wayanad should develop as tourism hub, says Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, former Congress President and Member of Parliament (MP), Rahul Gandhi said that aid hi constituency Wayanad should be developed as a tourist hub. Speaking about the beauty of Wayanad, Gandhi said that Wayanad is a beautiful place and one can see beauty everywhere. He urged the government to make Wayanad a tourism centre for the country.

I’m in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, for the next few days, visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there’s so much more that still needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/XmibDD524V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2019

Gandhi, who is in Wayanad, Kerala to take stock of the flood-affected areas of the state also took a reviewed the rescue and relief operations across the state of Kerala. While speaking about his constituency, Gandhi said, "I love Kerala but when people say god's own country they should think of Wayanad. There are many things that can be done to improve the tourism potential and to make sure that these youngsters have jobs in the future in Wayanad."

The former Congress president said that the development of his constituency should focus on connecting Wayanad with the world. Gandhi further said, "There are issues of road connectivity here and if we want development, we have to connect Wayanad with Kerala and with the rest of the world."

The MP from Wayanad also highlighted the importance of developing the constituency by preserving the spirit and tradition of the people and also by adapting the techniques of sustainable development. He said that it is important to make Wayanad an important tourism centre and it must be done in a sustainable way.

With inputs from ANI

