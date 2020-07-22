Wayback Wednesday: Taapsee Pannu shares a photo of herself from class 12 featuring braces

Amid the seemingly endless war of words on Twitter with Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu seems to have found a way to lighten her mood and that of her fans and social media followers. The Thappad actress recently shared a throwback photo from standard 12 featuring braces, where she can be seen posing with her friends.

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote, "School!!!!!! This was my 12th standard. Braces (for the second time), embarassing hair (coz I was combing my curly hair) that fence (which could take those spare EXTRA kilos Of mine for the entire year!), the batch on my coat (the only goal in my life that I set for myself n Ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Isn't this a precious photo? Taapsee Pannu looks so happy and carefree with her friends, just grinning away!

Until yesterday, Taapsee Pannu was embroiled in a Twitter row with Kangana Ranaut over things that the latter said in her interviews. From calling Taapsee a 'B grade actress' to then showing concern about her bills and EMIs, Kangana Ranaut made sure to keep Taapsee riled up, while Taapsee too didn't refrain from speaking her mind online.

Finally, Taapsee Pannu decided to put an end to it and said, "I'm gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for projects like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and the Mithali Raj biopic.

