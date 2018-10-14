Wayne Bridge's wife Frankie Bridge says she can't stand tomato ketchup

football

Wayne Bridge and Frankie Bridge

Former England footballer Wayne Bridge's singer wife Frankie has revealed that she has a tomato ketchup phobia. Frankie, who has sons Parker, five, and Carter, three, with her husband, told British magazine, Closer: "I can't stand tomato ketchup.

I actually have a tiny phobia of it — it freaks me out. I'm such a fussy eater, so I'm not very adventurous but when I was younger, I used to be obsessed with whitebait fish. I tend not to invite people round for dinner as I'd prefer not to cook! But if I did, I'd make a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings."

She added she prefers to cook quick and simple meals, which are also healthy on a daily basis. "If I'm at home, lunch is baked salmon with salad or there's a place near where I live which does an amazing sweet potato and wild rice dish. By the time the kids are asleep in the evening, we tend to cook chicken stir fry or meat with veg," she said.

