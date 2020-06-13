Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen celebrate 12 years of togetherness

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen's relationship has faced many rocky situations, but now it seems the bond between them is stronger than ever. On Friday, Coleen, 34, posted a sweet message for Wayne, 34, on their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 in Italy and have four kids—Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two. Coleen posted a throwback picture (above) from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. "Happy anniversary @waynerooney...12 years since that unbelievable celebration. I love you," Coleen wrote alongside the picture.

The post appeared days after it was reported that lockdown has strengthened their relationship. "Wayne and Coleen are stronger than ever after spending lockdown together. This is the longest time they have spent together uninterrupted since they got married, and Coleen has fallen in love with Wayne all over again," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

"She says that she now remembers what a wonderful, caring companion he is—and an amazing dad to the boys," the source added.

