Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen's sex life comes to fore!

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen are fearing that their sex life could be questioned during the legal battle against Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the couple feel Rebekah's legal team could question them over a fake story about Coleen considering gender selection treatment to have a baby girl. They feel that this question can then lead Rebekah's lawyers to ask details of Wayne and Coleen's physical relationship.

"The gender selection rumour is likely to be the focus of the case. It throws up all sorts of questions. Becky's lawyers will be within their rights to ask intimate details about Coleen and Wayne's marriage and physical relationship.



Rebekah Vardy

They could ask whether it was true at any stage, whether Coleen had spoken to friends about it. While Coleen wants to avoid that, it's something she's prepared to go through to win," said a source.

Rebekah, nicknamed Becky, filed a GBP1million (approx R9.8 crore) defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court to settle a dispute that began last October when Coleen accused Rebekah, 38, of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

