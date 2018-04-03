Wayne Rooney gifts wife Coleen Rs 91 lakh Dubai holiday on her birthday

The trip includes a stay for Rooney's wife and their four sons at Madinat Jumeirah resort, which boasts a private beach and 40 exclusive restaurants

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has reportedly spent a whopping £100k (Rs 91 lakh approximately) to gift wife Coleen a luxury Dubai holiday as she turns 32 today. The trip includes a stay for Rooney's wife and their four sons at Madinat Jumeirah resort, which boasts a private beach and 40 exclusive restaurants. However, Wayne has not accompanied her for the trip.

"Wayne and Coleen's relationship hit rock bottom following his drink driving arrest and it was unsure if their marriage would last. Coleen decided to stick and Wayne has really knuckled down and has been the model husband and father since then.

"This is the first real opportunity Wayne has had since then to spoil Coleen and show her how much he loves her," a source told British tabloid, The Sun.

Well played, Wayne!

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates