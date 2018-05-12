Wayne Rooney may leave Everton for Major League Soccer's DC United

Reports say Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 season



Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has agreed a deal in principle to join Major League Soccer side DC United from Premier League club Everton, reports said. It has been suggested a £12.5 million ($17 million) deal has been agreed that could see the Rooney, 32, leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

Reports say Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 season, although the MLS transfer window does not open until July. DC United are currently rock-bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table with five points from seven games.

