Wayne Rooney, wife Coleen feeling stress of legal tussle with Rebekah Vardy

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney and his model wife Coleen are feeling the stress of the ongoing legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, wife of another ex-English footballer Jamie.

Rebekah recently filed a defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court to settle their dispute which began last October. Coleen had accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

"Wayne thinks it's gone too far already and dreads the thought of it reaching court," a source said.

"He fears it could be embarrassing to him and their family what may come out. But he knows how important this is to Coleen and will back her."

Another said: "Coleen is becoming obsessed with it."

Rebekah, had offered to end the legal battle if Coleen issued a public apology. But Coleen refused.

