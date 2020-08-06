Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen quashes pregnancy rumours; blames bikini pictures

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has quashed rumours that she is pregnant and instead blamed her bikinis pictures for the speculation.

Currently, Coleen, 34, is holidaying in Barbados with footballer hubby, sons and her parents, Colette and Tony.

She recently tweeted a picture with her mother, Colette and wrote: "Having a great time on our favourite Island, so lucky and grateful to be here. A lot of local paparazzi on the beach as always [doesn't stop us all having fun] seen some unflattering photos out...but no am not pregnant for them asking. I've just put weight on."

