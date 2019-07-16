Wayne Rooney's call girl Helen Wood upset over book delay

football

The publishers have received a legal notice from the lawyers representing an American married actor, who has been named in the book, due to which the release of the book has been postponed

Wayne Rooney and Helen Wood

A controversial book by Helen Wood, the former call girl, who allegedly had a relationship with former England captain Wayne Rooney, has been delayed after a high profile actor threatened to sue, reported UK tabloid The Sun.

Wood, who was reported to have had a threesome with Rooney besides numerous affairs with other top-notch sportspersons and actors, is said to have revealed some uncomfortable details in her to-be published book, A Man's World.

Wood, 32, is said to be upset about this. "Helen is angry and thinks he [the actor] is buying justice and that the courts are biased in favour of rich men, who can keep people like her quiet. She is determined to name him as she feels he is a hypocrite trading on a family-man image," a publishing source said.

