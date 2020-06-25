Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen calls Rebekah Vardy's Rs 9.41 crore lawsuit 'disappointing'

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen has revealed she is disappointed that Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has decided to file a GBP One million (approx R9.41 crore) defamation case against her.

Coleen said an offer of peace talks was on the table. Rebekah recently submitted her legal papers in London High Court to settle the dispute which began last October when Coleen had accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

In a statement, Coleen's lawyer, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, said: "It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

"Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face-to-face still stands. Mrs Vardy's decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen's evidence can be made public when the time is right." According to a report in British tabloid, The Sun, the case is likely to be heard in London's High Court later this year.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news