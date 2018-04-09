Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen is all ready to dance now!

Everton striker Wayne Rooney's wife likely to join British reality television show, Strictly Come Dancing



Coleen Rooney

England and Everton striker Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen, 32, is reportedly in talks to join Strictly Come Dancing as the show's biggest signing ever. Coleen is in talks with the BBC bosses about a star turn on the next series.

According to The Mirror, Coleen, was supposed to participate in last year's show but she pulled out after discovering she was pregnant with son Cass. Actor Chizzy Akudolu to replaced her.



Wayne Rooney

"Coleen deferred her place last year after falling pregnant but has the option of taking it up this year and talks have begun to make that happen. This would be one of Strictly's biggest signings ever. And it would be a ratings sensation," a source told British tabloid, The Sun. Though Coleen is interested in being part of the reality TV show, she hasn't made it official.

Agreeing to be a part of the event would be a huge comeback for her after a tough 2017 when her famous husband was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving while in a car with party girl Laura Simpson which led to problems in her marriage. Eventually, she sorted out her family issues.

