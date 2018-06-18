Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen turns down a dance show

England star striker Wayne Rooney's wife turns down dance show deal, fearing it will ruin her relationship

Coleen and Wayne Rooney

England star striker Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has refused a lucrative offer from British television dance reality show Strictly Come Dancing because she's scared the contract would split her from her husband. The TV show has been famously been blamed for wrecking football pundit Jamie Redknapp's marriage to Louise.

Coleen had been tipped to appear in the show, but according to portal, Mail Online, the 'curse' was one of the reasons Coleen backed out of the deal. "They decided it wasn't viable. They could foresee all of the speculation, jibes and jokes about the 'Curse of Strictly' and didn't think it was worth it. People are still reticent about taking part because of the Redknapps' split," a source said.

Participants on the dance show can earn up to £100,000 (approx Rs 90 lakh) for appearing on the show. Asked if she would be making an appearance, Coleen said: "I'm not. I'm not a dancer and I won't be doing the show."

Coleen, 31, and Wayne, 32, recently welcomed a fourth son, Cass, into the family. The couple have three other kids — Kai, Klay and Kit.

