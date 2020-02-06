Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen wants to party before getting pregnant again

English footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen wants to go on a holiday before getting pregnant with their fifth baby. Coleen, 33, a mother of four boys—Kai, ten, Klay, six, Kit, four, and Cass, 23 months—is keen to have a baby girl with the footballer.

"Wayne would like to start trying now, but Coleen is no hurry and wants to enjoy herself over the next few months, with lots of girly nights out and girly trips away," a source told British entertainment magazine. Heat.

"She feels like she's just got out of the baby phase and is loving the boys being older, so she doesn't want to rush back into being pregnant," the source added.

