Ways to brand your content with storytelling

"Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today" - a phrase by Robert Mckee that we live by in today’s evolving world. We have been surrounded with content throughout our lives but the only ones that we remember are in the form of stories. This is because stories are not just heard but lived. It is an art that gives flight to people’s imagination and breathes life into your communication.

However, we have lately been wired to the digital world and have been constantly curating content for algorithms. This has definitely rusted and blocked our creative muscles. It is essential to flex them and add in the creative fuel to captivate your audience and move them emotionally. Stories are the ultimate way of getting your brand into people's memories because the very basic need that humans require after food and thirst is storytelling.

Storytelling has lately stirred its way into content marketing and its implementation gives content a new face in the digital era. It surpasses the monotony of new age tradition and brings in the age-old method of retention. With a plethora of ways to communicate, storytelling is the ultimate dart that targets and hits bang on to the memories of the audience and helps to break the mundane.

Stories are like film reels engraved in one’s brain that plays once they encounter something related to it and hence makes it an excellent way of connecting better with your audience. Communication and emotions have always been an essential part of us social animals. Hence, It is essential for your story to be convincing. Narrate it by highlighting your brand's voice, what you root for and explain ways through which you resonate and connect with the audience. This will help enhance the engagement from the readers' end.

Owing to these capabilities of persuasion, industries have exploited the potential of content to its fullest. To take the most classic example which puts the beautiful amalgamation of content and storytelling is a web series by TVF, Yeh Meri Family. TVF’s Yeh Meri Family, a comedy-drama, was one such web series that brought about quality entertainment and promoted the ethos as well as the importance of Mutual Funds.

Jayesh Khandor, founder of The Brand Saloon says, "Keeping in my mind the target audience, plot and setting of the story, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) used this perfect opportunity to bolster their campaign #mutualfundssahihai with this storytelling platform which was very subtly made content-rich. The main objective was to cater to the young audience and give them an insight into mutual funds and their advantages when it comes to long term investments."

"Their target was achieved smoothly with a storyline that was subtly in sync with the purpose of mutual funds education and hence, we can say that branding your content in the form of storytelling is the most efficient and effective marketing," he added.

It is also important to make sure that your content is more than informative. It is important to move beyond your brand and make storytelling more about emotions and needs and the values that the brand invokes. This would strengthen the bond with your readers and help them to connect with your brand beyond the corporate space.

Storytelling is not just narrating but it's a way to communicate that adds meaning and emotion to every aspect of what you say. Grab on to the opportunity and tell the world a story of your brand that no one will be able to forget.

