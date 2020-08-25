Ways to Get More from Your Swim Workouts

There isn’t anything quite like a swim to give you a full-body workout. Swimming is an endurance workout, helping you condition your circulatory system, heart & lungs, with a lot less chance of injury. In fact, it is the one cardio workout, that doesn’t have any impact on your joints. Added to that, swimming being a life-skill is indeed an added perk! Here are a few expert points to steer you in the right direction to get most out of your swim workouts.

Watch your form

Before you take to that diving board, it’s always a good idea to prepare your muscles. In fact, you may even begin with some strength training at the gym. Think pull-ups or overhead presses to tone your shoulders and arms.

When in water, as a thumb rule, know that less is always more! The fewer the strokes the better it is. If you are just starting out, try not to waste too much energy flailing your hands and splashing around. Instead, up your game by ensuring that your body acts like one firm unit that moves around with fluidity. It will help you to ensure that your head and neck are aligned with your hips and your feet and that your hands are fully extended.

Interval Training

To get the most out of your swimming workout, incorporating interval training is essential. Simply put, it means alternating hard activity with either lighter activity or rest. Not only will this allow you to burn more calories, improve your aerobic capacity but also ensure that you do not allow monotony to set into your swimming regimen. When it comes to interval training, you have many options. You could take to swimming a lap and resting for 30 seconds before repeating it. Alternately you could also consider increasing your efforts in each subsequent set.

Sculpt your body

There are many different ways that you can use the pool to sculpt your body. Think of pushing yourself up on the edge of the pool deck and you are strengthening your triceps. The pike position works best for your abs and arms. Work your hips and buttocks with the flutter kick. You could even take to squat jumps and running. There is a lot you can do beyond the laps alone.

Track your workouts

There is nothing quite as energizing as knowing the results of your labour. Instant gratification isn’t always a bad thing! Tracking your workout in terms of calories burnt, therefore, can be a big motivator to keep you going.

With quality fitness trackers that work well underwater as well, you are fully covered. If renowned names like Fitbit & the Apple watch are beyond your purse strings, you can consider new-age waterproof fitness trackers like the PLATFIT from World of PLAY. With the associated app, you can load your data post-swim and look at your best records, all in one place.

Enjoy your workout

Above everything, enjoy your workout. There is nothing quite as meditative as swimming. Go ahead and give your mind the much-needed break without the many distractions that threaten to engulf you. Quiet time gets a whole new meaning when you are surrounded by water. That you feel lighter isn’t just on account of the fact that your body weight is being displaced!

If you are intimidated by the prospect of taking to Crossfit training and the treadmill has begun to sound more like the “dreadmill”, it is about time you took to swimming as your complete fitness regimen. Jump on, in!

