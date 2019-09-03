WB: 5 arrested for carrying Indian, Nepalese currency more than permitted

crime

A total of over Rs 14 lakh cash was said to be have been recovered from their possession

Five persons including a Nepali national were booked for allegedly carrying Indian and Nepalese currency more than the permitted limit.

All five persons were picked up on Monday from the Panitanki check post in Darjeeling district of West Bengal. A total of over Rs 14 lakh cash was said to be have been recovered from their possession. The five accused have been identified by the police as -- MD Samsul, MD Quadir, Amar Bishwakarma, Tosiruddin and Lobsang Lama, a resident of Nepal.

All the accused have been handed over to Preventive Unit (PU) custom Panitanki and booked under section 110(1) of the Customs Act 1962, for violation of the sections 3 and 4 of FEMA act, 1999, ANI reported.

With inputs from ANI

