WB BJP chief, Assam minister's convoy attacked in East Midnapore, 4 detained, say police

Kolkata: The convoy of West Bengal BJP chief and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attacked in East Midnapore district's Khejuri Tuesday evening, police said. While the BJP held the Trinamool Congress responsible for the incident, the ruling party in West Bengal rubbished the allegation claiming the attack could have been perpetrated by "CPI(M)-sheltered anti-socials".

Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar told PTI that neither Ghosh nor Sarma was injured but two vehicles were damaged because of stones thrown at the convoy. No official complaint was lodged but four people were detained in connection with the incident, he said. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the two BJP leaders were on their way to Khejuri under Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency to canvass for party candidate Debasish Samanta.

"Ghosh was in Nandigram. He and Sarma were on their way to Khejuri when the attack happened. We have detained four people and investigating the incident," Solomon said. After the incident, the BJP West Bengal chief said, "The attack on us shows clearly that there is no law and order and democracy in the state."

Sarma tweeted, "TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel standing like mute spectator. I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by Mamata Banerjee whose people have thrown all democratic norms to gutter. Is this the new India that we dream of?" When contacted, West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim rubbished the allegation. "Our party workers are quite disciplined and they have no role in this... It could be by anti-socials given shelter by the CPI(M)," he said.

