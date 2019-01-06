WB BJP's chief: Mamata Banerjee fit to become PM from Bengal

national

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said if any Bengali has a chance to become country's prime minister then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fit for the role.

Extending his greeting to Mamata on her 64th birthday on Saturday, Ghosh stated: "If a Bengali stands a chance to become the prime minister of the country then Mamata deserves it. She represents West Bengal and she is definitely a good prime minister candidate."

When asked to mention a name from his own party who had the best chance to be the prime minister, Ghosh asserted that only "Mamata Banerjee is ahead in the race right now".

Ghosh's statement comes as a surprise as he had recently slammed Mamata for halting BJP's yatra in West Bengal. He further said that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Jyoti Basu could not become the prime minister but Mamata can.

"Mamata Banerjee's name is first in this list to become prime minister, it will be good that if a Bengali became prime minister. Jyoti Basu could not but Mamata can. Basu once came very close to becoming the prime minister, but he wasn't supported by his own party," Ghosh added.

