WB doctors defy Mamata Banerjee's deadline, insist their demands must be met

A junior doctor during a demonstration, in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Kolkata: Striking junior doctors in West Bengal on Thursday defied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 2 pm-deadline to join work and said the agitation will continue till demands on their security in government hospitals are met.

The doctors have been agitating since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS medical college and hospital in Kolkata, by relatives of a patient who died. One of the junior doctors was grievously injured in the incident.

Banerjee, who visited the state-run SSKM hospital, gave doctors the deadline and warned them of action if they did not resume work. She has alleged that opposition BJP and CPI (M) were provoking them and giving communal colour to the issue.

A team of doctors met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan over the issue and said the CM's reaction to their protest was unexpected. "We have spoken to the Governor. He listened to us and hopefully will speak to the chief minister," one of the junior doctors told reporters. "We will continue with our agitation till our demands are fulfilled. Our demands are simple... proper security with armed policemen at all hospitals and arrest of culprits involved in the NRS attack on Saturday," they said.

Members of the Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday in New Delhi worked wearing helmets and bandages to extend support to the protesting doctors. The India Medical Association has declared 'All India Protest Day' on Friday to express solidarity with the striking doctors.

All-party meet called by WB Guv inconclusive

An all-party meeting convened by Governor K N Tripathi was held on Thursday to discuss steps to end the political violence in the state. After the meeting, BJP state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said the governor gave some suggestions, but the TMC's representative said he needs to consult the party. Earlier Banerjee had alleged that the meeting was called at the behest of the BJP. "The governor could call people for a cup of tea or a peace meeting," the TMC supremo said, adding, "So I am sending a party representative there. He will go there, have a cup of tea and come back."

