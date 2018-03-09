WB govt decides to include Swami Vivekananda's famous speech in Class 9 to 12 syllabus

The West Bengal government today decided to include Swami Vivekananda's famous speech in the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago in Class 9 to 12 syllabus from next year



Swami Vivekanand. Pic/YouTube

The West Bengal government today decided to include Swami Vivekananda's famous speech in the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago in Class 9 to 12 syllabus from next year, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said. The proposal of including Vivekananda's speech was given by the representatives of the Ramakrishna Mission at the first meeting held by the committee, which was constituted to look after the celebrations of 125 years of Vivekananda's address in the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago in 1893, held at the secretariat today.

The meeting was presided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the presence of Chatterjee and other senior officials. The syllabus committee would take the final call on the inclusion of the leader's speech. The state government also decided to grant another Rs 10 crore to the Mission for the proposed Centre of Excellence.

Earlier, the state had granted another Rs 10 crore for the same. Incidentally, the state government had decided to take up character-building programmes in schools as part of the celebration of 125 years of Vivekananda's address in the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago. The chief minister had inaugurated the Vivek Chetana Utsav on last January 12, the birthday of Vivekananda.

