WB native arrested in Goa for illegal possession of drugs

Taslim was nabbed as he arrived at the guest house by the police who were dressed in civilian clothes. The police have initiated a further investigation to look into the matter

A West Bengal native on Sunday was nabbed by Calangute Police for illegal possession of narcotic drugs. 24-year-old Taslim, a native of Dakshin Dinajpur, was nabbed during a narcotics raid carried out by the police from Calangute's Maddowado area.

During the search, the police seized cocaine and heroin worth Rs. 35,000 and 45,000, respectively. The accused has been booked under section 21 (a) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act, 1985.

Calangute Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi said that police received tip-off that the accused would be coming to the Royal Guest House in Maddowado along with some drugs to deliver them to prospective customers. Taslim was nabbed as he arrived at the guest house by the police who were dressed in civilian clothes. The police have initiated a further investigation to look into the matter.

