WB: This village in Bankura district is facing acute water crisis

The situation is similar in Jamsola, Nodi, Luchhipur, Gidhuria and other tribal villages in Saltora, Khatra, and Taldangra blocks

Bankura (West Bengal): Shuili Bona village in Saltora block located in West Bengal's Bankura district consisting of nearly 400 Santhals is on the verge of becoming parched due to acute water scarcity.

The severe shortage of drinking water compels the villagers, mostly women to travel up to four kilometres to fetch water from the river. However, with the onset of summer, the water crisis worsens, forcing the villagers to travel even longer distances in search of drinking water. Even though the village has bathrooms, no one uses it due to water scarcity.

Talking to ANI, Shanti Murmu, a resident of the village said, "We have bathrooms but tell me how shall I use it without water? What else can we do other than going to the forest? Leaders visit us only at the time of elections and assure us of a solution, however, we never see them once the elections are over."

CPM had ruled the district since the 1970s until TMC made its way by winning the Lok Sabha constituency in 2014. However, crucial issues such as drinking water problem, unemployment, poverty, and education still remain some of the major concerns for the locals.

CPM candidate from Bankura, Amiya Patra said, "Despite efforts by the present government, water crisis persists here and the problem will continue. The water table is going down and most of the tube wells fail to work properly due to this. Underground water recharge is mandatory to improve the water level and the situation."

Recently, TMC candidate Subrata Mukherjee was not allowed to enter the Lakhanpur village in Saltora block for campaigning as the villagers demanded water crisis be resolved first before he starts campaigning.

Dr. Subhash Sarkar, BJP candidate from Bankura Parliamentary constituency, said, "I ensure to act on the water crisis with utmost importance if I win." Bankura district will go to polls on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

