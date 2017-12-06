WB trying to end Gorkhaland movement: Bimal Gurung tells SC

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung yesterday alleged in the Supreme Court that the West Bengal government was trying to "effectively end" the movement for a separate Gorkhaland by implicating its members in false cases

Gurung's counsel claimed before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the state was proceeding in a "biased manner" against GJM members and there was an environment of "constant fear" in Darjeeling due to this. During the hearing, senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing Gurung, raised the issue of alleged violation of human rights and extra-judicial killings by the state police. He claimed that a GJM supporter was shot dead by West Bengal Police in Sikkim and a case has been lodged against the police officials there.

"GJM leaders are arrested in false cases," he said, adding "they are trying to effectively end the movement. There is an environment of constant fear in the Darjeeling region as the police is looking for GJM members. State is proceeding in a biased manner."

