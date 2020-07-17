WBBSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12 results to be out today at wbresults.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

WBBSE HS Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2020 today. As per the latest update by WBCHSE office, the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2020 will be declared today at around 3.30 pm.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 examinations can check their results on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Steps to check WBCHSE Class 12 Exams Results 2020

Visit the wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.nic.in

Click on the link that states 'WBCHSE Result 2020'

Enter your name and login credentials

Click on the 'Submit' button

Your West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the WBBSE 12th Result 2020 for future reference

In order to pass the WBCHSE Class 12 exams, a student must pass in all the compulsory subjects and score an overall 30 per cent. Students, who fail the Class 12 examinations, can appear for the supplementary examination.

"Mark-sheets will be distributed to schools on July 31 from 2 pm. Admission to colleges would be done online. The mark sheets of the students would be verified once classes start," a senior board official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said.

This year, over 8 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 examinations. The senior official said, "While the results would be declared at 3:30 pm on July 17, students would be able to check their results on the website and through SMS from 4 pm."

Unlike the WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020, no merit list would be published for the class 12 examinations this year. The West Bengal Class 12 examinations were conducted in March but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some exams were rescheduled for July and were later cancelled.

