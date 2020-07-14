WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2020 to be declared tomorrow

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to declare the WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020 on July 15. As per the latest update by WBBSE Office, the WB Madhyamik Result 2020 will be declared tomorrow at around 10.30 am.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org.

Result of Class 10 exams will be out tomorrow, while Class 12 results will be announced on 17th July: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/DCgEQlx07S — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

This year, the WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020 were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown. Nearly 10 lakh students had appeared for the WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 examinations which ended on February 22. Last year the overall pass percentage of WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 examinations was 86.07 per cent.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the results of class 10 examinations will be declared tomorrow, while the results of class 12 examinations will be declared on July 17.

Steps to check WBBSE Board Madhyamik class 10 Exam Results 2020

Visit the wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link stating the WBBSE Result 2020

Enter your name credentials

Click on the 'Submit' button

Your West Bengal Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the West Bengal Board 10th Result 2020 for future reference

In order to pass the WBBSE Examination 2020, a student must pass in all the compulsory subjects and score an overall 25 per cent marks. The students failing in the WBBSE Examination 2020 can appear for the supplementary examination.

