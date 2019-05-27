WBCHSE Result 2019: West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Results declared at wbresults.nic.in

results

Check the WB 12th result 2019 or WBCHSE Result 2019 on their official website wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Result 2019: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the WB 12th result 2019 or WBCHSE Result 2019 on their official website wbresults.nic.in. The WB Board 12th result 2019 were announced by WBCHSE Board officials and the same are provided by Jagran Josh. As the large numbers of students try to view their results at the same time, there may be some technical glitches, which may cause a delay in the WB Board 12th result 2019, it will be easier to check on Jagran Josh

Steps to WB Class 12 Result 2019

Click on wb12.jagranjosh.com

Enter the required credentials in the allocated space

Your WB Board 12th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Check all the details of your WBCHSE Result 2019

Download PDF or take a printout for future reference

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCSHE) came into existence through the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. It was established to regulate the educational system at 10+2 level. The WBCSHE is responsible for conducting examinations for the evaluation at Higher Secondary level and it also provides the curriculum, syllabus and the courses of study and prescribes the textbooks etc. Each year, around 10 lakh plus students take the West Bengal Board Madhyamik Examination.

