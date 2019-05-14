WBJEE 2019 Admit Card released; available for download at wbjeeb.in

national

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) has released the WBJEE 2019 admit card on the internet. All candidates who are appearing for the West Bengal Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2019 can now download the admit card that is available on the official website. In ordr to download the admit card, candidates will need to enter the application number as well as the password which is accompanied with a security pin. The entrance examination for WBJEE will be held on May 26, 2019, in two different slots. The details of these slots in which the exam will be take place will be available on the WBJEE 2019 admit card.

While downloading the admit card, all candidates must ensure that all details given are correctly submitted. In the case of any editing or corrections, it needs to be brought to the notice of the WBJEE examination authorities. Candidates can run through the steps mentioned below in order to download the admit card and find out regarding documents that should be carried to the examination along with the admit card.

Follow these steps to download the WBJEE 2019 Admit Card

The admit card of WBJEE 2019 can be downloaded by following the below given steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link given on the home page

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: Download and print the WBJEE 2019 admit card

While downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that they cross check all the information they provide. The WBJEE 2019 admit card will contain details such as the candidates' name, gender, category, examination centre and address, the reporting time, examination duration, slot timing for examination, candidates photograph and signature as well as the instructions that need to be followed on the day of the exam.

Candidates must go through the instructions that are mentioned very carefully after they have downloaded the WBJEE 2019 admit card. It is also mandatory that candidates carry along with them the WBJEE 2019 admit card along with a valid Id proof on the examination day. It must also be noted, that those candidates who fail to carry their WBJEE admit card along with them for the examination will be refrained from appearing for the entrance exam.

