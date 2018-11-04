WCG rink football: St Blaise enter semis

football

St Blaise 'A' (Amboli) beat Our Lady of Salvation 'B' 3-2 in a men's open quarter-final of the WCG inter-parish five-a-side rink football tourney recently. Jason Miranda, Kirsten Gonsalves and Danzel Fernandes scored for St Blaise while Troy D'Souza and Craig D'Souza scored for the Dadar side.

