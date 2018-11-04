WCG rink football: St Blaise enter semis
Jason Miranda, Kirsten Gonsalves and Danzel Fernandes scored for St Blaise while Troy D'Souza and Craig D'Souza scored for the Dadar side
Representational Image
St Blaise 'A' (Amboli) beat Our Lady of Salvation 'B' 3-2 in a men's open quarter-final of the WCG inter-parish five-a-side rink football tourney recently. Jason Miranda, Kirsten Gonsalves and Danzel Fernandes scored for St Blaise while Troy D'Souza and Craig D'Souza scored for the Dadar side.
