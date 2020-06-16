We are bound by roti and beti: Rajnath Singh

Rejecting Nepal's territorial claim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Monday that the Lipulekh-Dharchula road falls very much in India and conveyed the Modi government's willingness to sort out the "misunderstanding" with Nepal through dialogue.

"Our relations are not only of this world, but also of the 'other world' and they cannot be changed even if someone wishes so," he said at BJP's virtual rally for Uttarakhand. "These are no ordinary ties and we are bound by 'roti' and 'beti' (livelihood and marriage). No power in the world can break it," Singh said.

