We are children of sages, not monkeys says Satyapal Singh

Satyapal Singh said that Indian culture never talked about human rights, rather it emphasized on developing good human character.

Satyapal Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satyapal Singh on Friday hit out at the opposition over their resistance against The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, saying that Indian culture never talked about human rights, rather it emphasized on developing good human character.

Participating in a debate over the Bill, which was passed with a voice vote in the Lower House later, Singh, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai, said: "Humans are special manufacturing of nature. We think that we are the children of Indian sages. I don't want to hurt the sentiments of those who think that they are the children of monkeys.

"Our culture emphasizes on building human character. Our Vedas teach us to be good humans and create good humans. Our culture asserts on being true human beings."

Citing a quote in Sanskrit, he said, "Visiting temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches do not fulfill the criteria of religion. According to religion, we should behave in a similar way we wish others to behave with us. If I want that nobody should disturb me, I should not disturb others too. This is religion.

"Our religion says that everybody should be happy and healthy. Not only human beings, but every living being should be seen as friends. We talk about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', not only about human beings. Human rights are foreign thinking."

On being interrupted by other Parliamentarians from the opposition over his statement, Singh said, "Those who don't understand the cost of human rights do this."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was one of the Parliamentarians who opposed Singh's statement.

Continuing the debate, Singh further said that those who killed thousands of people, looted people in the name of religion, captured lands and countries later started talking about human rights.

He said the history of the US, New Zealand, and Europe, where thousands of people were killed in the name of religion, revealed the same.

Singh went on to say that most of the human rights organizations receive funding from foreign countries. "In the last five years, most such organizations shut down because of the Modi government," he said.

"Most of these human rights organizations work against the police and the government. They do not work against terrorists, Maoists or criminals. They never work for terror victims. They only raise questions on the working of the CBI and the ED."

Supporting the Bill, the BJP MP said that the government was committed to protecting human rights and that the Narendra Modi-led government has been honest and willing to work towards protecting the rights of the vulnerable.

Various schemes have been introduced in the interest of the farmers and the financially backward class. "Human rights of the 'right people' should be protected -- not those of the 'terrorists' and 'rapists'," he said.

