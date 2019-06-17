We are feeling bitter, says Argentina captain Lionel Messi after loss

football

Argentina captain Lionel Messi rues missed chances after team suffer shock 0-2 defeat to Colombia in opener; says side will bounce back stronger

Argentina's Lionel Messi is dejected during the Copa America match against Colombia in Salvador, Brazil on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Salvador (Brazil): Lionel Messi said his team were feeling bitter after Argentina lost their opening Copa America match 2-0 to Colombia despite dominating the second half.

Goals from Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata in the final 20 minutes gave Colombia their first tournament victory over Argentina in 20 years as Messi's hopes of finally landing a major international tournament after losing in four finals suffered a serious blow.



Colombia's Roger Martinez (right) celebrates scoring against Argentina on Saturday. Pic/AFP

"We leave here feeling bitter," said Messi following the Group B clash in Salvador. "In the second half we had our chances."

One of the best of those fell to the Barcelona icon but he headed wide after Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina got down quickly to push out a header from centre-back

Nicolas Otamendi.

But although Argentina dominated possession and created more chances in the second period, they rarely caused Ospina any serious concerns.

"We didn't want to start this way, obviously, but now we have to lift our heads and keep going," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who lined up in an enviable forward trio with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain.

"In the first half we retreated a little and were holding on, but in the second we really opened up," said Messi, the Argentina captain. "Whenever you lose it's hard for us, we usually take it badly. Now we have to think about Paraguay."

Argentina can still make the knock-out stages with games against Paraguay and guests Qatar, the Asian champions, to come.

Here are some reactions to Argentina's shock loss:

**Duvan Zapata scored to knock Juventus out of Coppa Italia..



Messi fans to Ronaldo:



"Fraud got knocked out by Colombia Reggae man"..

"Can never be my goat"



***Duvan Zapata scores against Argentina***



Messi fans.. pic.twitter.com/f0egf4lWrG — Man Like OneX ðð½ (@MrOneXMind) June 16, 2019

MESSI - Goals and skills Argentina vs Colombia #D10S pic.twitter.com/YHL6uPkt7k — Jay P Lima (@JayPLima1) June 16, 2019

Messi right now after Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia: pic.twitter.com/WYewQZHZfI — ragii (@ragiiofficial) June 16, 2019

How I’m sleeping knowing Colombia beat Argentina and especially Messi pic.twitter.com/W0Sfr4aW8W — Fernando ð¨ð´ (@nando_jr02) June 16, 2019

Colombia beat Argentina? Oh boy tickets Don cut pic.twitter.com/oHjFezgW6M — Atikie_alkamu (@teflon_teeks) June 16, 2019

With inputs from AFP

