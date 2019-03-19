We are fighting elections alone Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

national

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD--Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Baghpat

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Congress party is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh all alone, said party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday. "There are no issues with anyone," said she.

When asked about BSP-SP leaders' claim of defeating BJP without Congress support, Priyanka said: "We are fighting the elections alone. We have no issues with anyone. Don't want to disturb anyone. Our goal is to defeat BJP. Their goal also is to defeat BJP."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday also endorsed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's statement that SP-BSP alliance can alone defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is capable of defeating BJP. Congress party should not create any confusion," tweeted Akhilesh. Mayawati in a clear message to the Congress said in a series of tweets that Rahul Gandhi-led Congress should feel free to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh.

It is worth mentioning that SP, BSP, and RLD have forged an alliance to take on the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the state. The alliance has left Rae Bareli and Amethi seats for the Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

