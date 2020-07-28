We are in the process of making our web series: Shaukat Shaikh

From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee, Shaukat Shaikh knows the who’s who of Bollywood. A line producer by profession, he has got shooting done for big production houses like Red Chillies Entertainment to Balaji Telefilms, to name a few. After shooting for others, he is now working on a web-series of his own. He revealed that he initially wanted to produce a Marathi film, but filmmaker Anees Bazmee advised him to start with a web-series. Talking about his web-series he shared that they are working on it but it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

“We are in the process of making our web series. It got delayed because of COVID. I am already in talks with ALTBalaji and Zee5. In fact, I was going to start a Marathi film sometime back, but Anees Bazmee advised me to instead spend money on a web series as people are watching it more nowadays. He said that it's your hard-earned money so instead of making a film, put it in a web series, and it will be good. Location, hotels, everything will be ours. I have been in this line production business for a long time so I have made good contacts. We are right now in talks with the channels, so once they give us a budget then we will finalise everything, we are just waiting because of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

“Santram Varma is a good friend and has directed many films and shows for Balaji. So we are thinking of getting him on-board. Let's see once the channel decides the budget then we will go ahead with the next stage. In fact, Ullu (and on-demand streaming platform) too asked us to make a show for them. But because of COVID I am unable to go to Mumbai. Kunal Thakkur's wife, Namrata Ramsay, is writing the script,” he added. Shaukat said that it’s still in process and he will be able to share more details once the COVID situation gets a little better.

