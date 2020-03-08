We are powerful: Mimi Chakraborty says in Women's Day post

Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty took to social media on Saturday to convey her early wishes on Instagram. The parliamentarian said in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram that women are powerful and beautiful no matter what people say.

Donning a red knee-length dress with subtle make-up with bold red lips, the Jadavpur MP was heard resonating her caption, saying, "Let not someone else decide ur caliber ur strength it shuld be you. Let the colour of ur skin the size of ur waist the dress u wear or ur height not describe or define ur beauty. (sic)."

Happy women’s day

Let not someone else decide ur caliber ur strength it shuld be you.

Let the colour of ur skin the size of ur waist the dress u wear or ur height not describe or define ur beauty.

u r beautiful we are powerful we r 1 YES WE R WOMEN #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/VezBGimnq9 — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) March 7, 2020

The video received 65,011 views on Instagram and over 1,500 views on Twitter with many of her followers calling her "strongest" and sending her best wishes for the occasion. Chakraborty, who is quite active on social media also runs a video blog that records her travels. She recently posted about her trips to England.

