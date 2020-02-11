We are seperated, yet he bullies me...

My husband and I separated a few months ago. We tried everything we could to save our marriage but couldn’t because there were too many differences between us. I have been asking him for a divorce since then, but he has refused to comment on whether that is something he is willing to do. I know he wants one as well, because we were both miserable, but he doesn’t communicate. I think he is doing this just to spite me. At the same time, he is also doing everything he can to try and control my life. He asks about my finances, questions me when I get home late, and even calls when I am at work to ask me what I am doing. I don’t know how to deal with this situation. Please help.

If this isn’t working out, you should speak to a lawyer about how you can take this forward. As an adult, you are entitled to make your own decisions about your life without his interference, irrespective of whether the two of you are married or not. He needs to understand the boundaries he cannot step over, so advice from a lawyer on this issue may be beneficial too. If this cannot be saved, the sooner you seek legal help, the better.

I am a 17-year guy and have been madly in love with a teacher at my coaching class for a year now. I can’t get her out of my head and am thinking of asking her if she will consider meeting me for a cup of coffee. Is this a bad idea?

A crush on a teacher is a lot more common than you may think it is. It’s normal to be drawn to someone we respect, but to expect a teacher to reciprocate may be naive. Your teacher treats you like her student and understands how those roles are defined. You may both be adults but asking her out while you are still her student isn’t a pragmatic thing to do.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates