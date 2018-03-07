'We are victims of baseless allegations, how will government help us?'

MLAs Khadse and Thakur ask what action will be taken against those who make false accusations



Eknath Khadse

With fresh allegations of corruption hurled at politicians every day, legislators now claim that they are merely victims of baseless accusations. Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur and BJP leader Eknath Khadse took up the matter in the lower house and demanded that action be taken against those making false allegations for political motives.

Thakur stood up to clarify recent allegations of corruption against him, and said that the charges were baseless. He mentioned many prominent leaders who had faced similar allegations, including Khadse.

Khadse added, "I have been accused of so many things. Hang me if I'm guilty. But tell me what have you done to the people who accused me, because the allegations have been proved wrong," he asked, referring to the clean chit he got regarding allegations that he'd had telephone chats with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Khadse is still under investigation for a land purchase deal. Khadse believes that the allegations were to ruin his political career. Since then, he has been kept away from the state Cabinet.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "We will have to decide how we can take such false complaints and allegations to their logical end. All party group leaders should meet to arrive at a decision."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates