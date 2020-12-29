We broke up, but he hasn't let go...

My boyfriend and I broke up after being together for two years. It was my decision because I thought he was too controlling and jealous. I am glad we ended it because I have felt better and free since then. The problem is, he hasn't been able to stop obsessing over me. He constantly posts stuff about me on Facebook and asks mutual friends about me all the time. I want him to just get over this and move on because his behaviour is almost creepy. How do I deal with this?

You can speak to friends and tell them how you feel or send him a message asking him to stop doing anything that makes you uncomfortable. It may also be a good idea to simply ignore his posts or do something more drastic like limiting contact via social media. He hasn't come to terms with this relationship ending and may take some time. Speak to common friends if this continues beyond a point and starts to bother you more than it should. I assume you have already made it clear to him that this is over, so it may also make sense to avoid doing anything that may encourage him to contact you. This will blow over when he realizes and accepts that you have moved on.

One of my closest friends constantly has problems with her boyfriend, and we end up spending days trying to help her cope. In my opinion, all this drama is unnecessary and avoidable, but she doesn't see it this way. It is beginning to tire me out and I don't know how to get her to stop without coming across as a bad friend. What should I do?

It is easy to think of something as avoidable or unnecessary when one isn't part of a relationship. The fact is it may simply not be as uncomplicated for her. Tell her how you feel, explain that you want to be supportive but find it difficult, and step back for a while.

