We can make history at Asian Games: Sanil Shetty

Sanil Shetty with his father Shankar at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Andheri yesterday. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

Mumabi paddler Sanil Shetty, who was named in place of alleged rape accused Soumyajit Ghosh for this year's Commonwealth Games Down Under, grabbed the opportunity with both hands returning with a gold (men's team event) and bronze (men's doubles) from Gold Coast yesterday.

The Malad resident was welcomed by a huge group of table tennis lovers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Andheri yesterday, including his father Shankar and elder brother Sachin, a former coach of India's junior team. "This reception feels good. I never expected it," said Sanil, who cut a cake with teammate Madhurika Patkar at the airport.

Sanil's next challenge is the World Championships in Sweden (April 29-May 7) followed by the Asian Games in Jakarta [August 18-September 2]. "At the World Championships, our target is to enter the quarter-finals. I feel we can even create history at the Asian Games," said Sanil.

Meanwhile, a smiling Shetty Sr said: "It was a surprise that Sanil was included in the team at the 11th hour. He has trained very hard and now, he is part of history."

