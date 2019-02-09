We can mourn now, says Emiliano Sala's family after body is identified

football

Argentine footballing idols Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta also paid tribute to Sala, 28

A fan pays tribute to Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala in UK

Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala's family grieved yesterday after British authorities formally identified his body as the one recovered from the submerged wreckage of a plane that went down in the English Channel more than two weeks ago.

"We can now begin to mourn our son and our brother," the Cardiff City striker's family said in a statement. "We would like to thank you for all of your signs of affection and support in the most painful time of our life. To see everyone doing everything possible to join us in the search has been a precious help to us," the family said.

Argentine footballing idols Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta also paid tribute to Sala, 28. French club, Nantes, said it was retiring the jersey with Sala's number 9 on it.

"I am sorry about this sad news. Many of us kept a glimmer of hope for you, Emiliano," footballing superstar Maradona said on Instagram, after the identification of the body. "What sadness, this is the worst news. Rest in peace warrior," tweeted retired Argentine star Batistuta.

