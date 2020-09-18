We cannot afford mask-less offenders in the city

This picture has been used for representational purposes

It is extremely unfortunate that Mumbaikars need to be rapped on the knuckles when it comes to masking up to fight COVID-19.

The pandemic rages on, and we are going through some of our worst times, numbers-wise.

On one hand, the increasing reports of a vaccine give hope and on the other, statistics plunge us in despair.

Amidst the tug and pull, one thing remains constant — that we must wear our masks and it has proved to be a non-negotiable, effective shield during this outbreak.

A report in this paper cited how the BMC has come up with a plan. They have slashed fines for not wearing a mask in public from R1,000 to R200. They have also said that the BMC personnel hauling up the mask-less offenders will get a 10 per cent share of the fines collected.

This last bit is, of course, to ensure that workers are vigilant and do catch the errant people.

We often see owners of shops talking to customers with their masks pulled down. We also see that some people wear their masks around their necks or store them in pockets, pulling them out hastily only when a police officer or an authority figure arrives.

It is enervating and a waste of time to see that people don't obey the most basic of rules.

The society must pitch in by refusing to entertain those who do not wear masks in public by not buying from such people or not communicating with them till they wear a mask.

While our BMC personnel may get 10 per cent of the fines, they should be fair as well as alert.

Let this not become an occasion for arm twisting those who have not erred. Vigilance and justice must go hand in hand.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news